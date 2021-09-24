Police: Grocery store gunman was vendor, didn’t have target

AP National News

By JONATHAN MATTISE and MARK HUMPHREY

Associated Press

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A gunman who killed one person and wounded 14 others in a Tennessee grocery store didn’t appear to target anyone specifically as he rampaged through the building on a sunny Thursday afternoon. Police say the entire shooting was over within minutes as first responders swarmed the Kroger in Collierville, a wealthy suburb outside of Memphis. Police say some of the wounded were still in critical condition Friday morning. The shooter acted alone and died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound within a couple of minutes of police arriving. He was a third-party vendor to the store who was on site on a daily basis, identified as UK Thang. Police have not released a motive.