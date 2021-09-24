Shortages cause ‘bottleneck recession’ for German industry

AP National News

By DAVID McHUGH

AP Business Writer

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Shortages of computer chips and other raw materials are continuing to hit Germany’s manufacturers, as bottlenecks leave companies in Europe’s biggest economy struggling to fill orders. Trouble getting the key components helped send the closely watched Ifo index lower for September. That’s the third drop in a row. The index surveys companies about their outlook and it’s regarded as a sign of where the economy is headed. But major manufacturers such as auto firms Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen have all experienced trouble getting the computer chips they need. Other materials are in short supply as well. The darkening mood among business comes just days ahead of Germany’s national election on Sunday.