Justice Dept: Huawei exec poised to resolve criminal charges

AP National News

By ERIC TUCKER and JIM MUSTIAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The chief financial officer of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies is preparing to resolve the criminal charges against her. That’s according to a letter the Justice Department sent to a federal judge on Friday. The resolution with Meng Wanzhou would conclude a years-long legal and geopolitical tussle that involved not only the U.S. and China but also Canada, where Meng has remained since her arrest there in December 2018. The terms of any resolution are expected to be revealed later Friday in federal court in Brooklyn.