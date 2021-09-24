Hundreds protest against no-confidence vote in Libya govt

AP National News

ADEL OMRAN

Associated Press

TRIPOLI, Libya (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have gathered in Libya’s capital of Tripoli to oppose a decision by the country’s lawmakers to pass a vote of no-confidence in the transitional government. The motion, passed Tuesday, represents a challenge to planned December elections and impedes efforts to unite the oil-rich North African nation after a decade of turmoil. Protesters in a central square in Tripoli waved Libyan flags, chanting that the decision should be overturned. Libya’s current transitional government replaced two rival administrations that had ruled Libya for years. Its main goal has been preparing the country for elections by Dec. 24.