Firefighters hope cooling temps help battle California blaze

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters hope shifting winds and cooling temperatures over the next few days will aid their efforts to battle a destructive wildfire in a drought-stricken forest in California’s far north. The fire covers more than 10 square miles north of the city of Redding and was 10% contained Friday. At least 100 structures have burned, including some homes. Authorities say a 30-year-old woman who was in the area where the fire began Wednesday afternoon was charged with arson. The Fawn Fire is the latest destructive fire to send residents fleeing this year.