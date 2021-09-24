Dutch court jails ‘incorrigible’ thief over 2 museum heists

AP National News

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A 59-year-old man, described as an “incorrigible and calculating criminal” has been convicted of stealing a painting by Vincent van Gogh and another by Frans Hals from two Dutch museums last year. He was sentenced to the maximum eight years in prison following his conviction Friday. The man, whose identity was not released in line with Dutch privacy rules, was found guilty of snatching the Van Gogh painting “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884” from the Singer Laren museum near Amsterdam. The Central Netherlands Court says in a statement that a few months later he also stole “Two Laughing Boys” by Frans Hals from another museum. Neither of the paintings has been recovered.