Published 3:37 am

Albanian court reopens case of ex-minister over fatal blast

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian court has reopened the case of a former defense minister who faced charges over a massive blast at a munitions disposal factory 13 years ago that killed 26 people. Judge Saida Dollani of the Tirana Appeals Special Court Against Corruption and Organized Crime on Friday asked a lower court to re-open the case against Fatmir Mediu whose 2009 abuse of power charge was dismissed because of his re-election to parliament. Mediu remains a lawmaker for an opposition party, but parliamentary immunity involving criminal cases was abolished in 2012. Mediu has denied any wrongdoing.

The Associated Press

