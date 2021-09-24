1 arrested in banquet hall shooting that killed 3 near Miami

AP National News

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed three people and injured 20 others outside a banquet hall earlier this year. Police arrested 22-year-old Davonta Barnes of Miami Gardens late Thursday. He’s charged with three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder. He remained in the Miami-Dade County Jail early Friday, where he was being held without bond. Miami-Dade police believe Barnes acted as a suspected lookout for the men who opened fire May 30 on the crowd gathered at the El Mula banquet hall. No other arrests have been made in the case.