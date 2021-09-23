UK police probe killing of woman walking alone in London

AP National News

By KHADIJA KOTHIA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British police investigating the killing of a 28-year-old woman in London say they are probing whether she was attacked by a stranger. It’s a case that sparked new concerns for the safety of women walking the capital’s streets. Police called for information over the killing of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa on Sept. 17 in southeast London. Detectives believe she was attacked during what would have been a five-minute walk through a local park on her way to meet a friend at a pub. The case came just a few months after the abduction, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in south London by a serving police officer. London Mayor Sadiq Khan described the violence against women as a national “epidemic.”