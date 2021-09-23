Russian plane enters Estonia airspace for 6th time this year

AP National News

HELSINKI (AP) — NATO member Estonia says a Russian air force plane violated its airspace in what the Baltic nation alleged was the sixth such incident this year by a Russian aircraft. Estonia’s military said Thursday that the alleged intrusion took place at noon Wednesday and the Beriev A-50 plane stayed in Estonian airspace near the Baltic Sea island of Vaindloo for less than one minute. The military says the Russian plane’s crew had presented a flight plan but failed to maintain radio contact with Estonian Air Navigation Services and had the plane’s transponder switched off. Estonia’s Foreign Ministry summoned Russia’s ambassador to protest.