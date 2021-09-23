Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:13 am

Muti extends to 2022-23 as Chicago Symphony music director

KEYT

By RONALD BLUM
Associated Press

Conductor Riccardo Muti has extended his contract as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra by one year through the 2022-23 season. The 80-year-old Italian became music director of the CSO in 2010, succeeding Daniel Barenboim. Muti will lead 10 weeks of concerts in Chicago and four weeks on tour, which will include a trip to China, Japan and Taiwan. Muti is scheduled to conduct the CSO’s season-opening performance on Thursday night in their first performance together since February 2020, a gap caused by the pandemic.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content