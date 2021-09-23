Milley: US should explore more military talks with Russia

AP National News

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT (AP) — The top U.S. military officer says America should explore ways to expand its military contacts with the Russians, potentially to include allowing observers from each country to watch the other’s combat exercises. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says it’s part of a broad effort to increase transparency and reduce the risk of conflict. Milley met in Finland for six hours Wednesday with his Russian counterpart, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff. Speaking to two reporters traveling with him back to the U.S., Milley said that military contacts between the two great powers are currently limited but he is working to change this.