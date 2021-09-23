Skip to Content
Leaders to UN: A warmer world is a more violent one, too

By EDITH M. LEDERER and SETH BORENSTEIN
Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Three presidents and seven foreign ministers are warning that a warmer world is a more violent one. At a U.N. Security Council meeting Thursday, the high-level officials urged stepped-up action to address the security implications of climate change and make global warming a key part of all U.N. peacekeeping operations. They said warming is making the world less safe, pointing to Africa’s conflict-plagued Sahel region and Syria and Iraq. Vietnam’s President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said climate change “is a war without gunfire so to speak that causes economic damage and losses in lives no less dire than actual wars.”

The Associated Press

