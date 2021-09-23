In Israel, relatives of cable car survivor ask for privacy

AP National News

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Relatives of a six-year-old boy who survived a cable car crash in Italy are appealing for privacy during a custody battle. The two sides of Eitan Biran’s family appeared in court in Tel Aviv on Thursday, with his relatives from Italy seeking his return and his grandparents in Israel defending their decision to spirit him back to that country. A lawyer for the family from Italy said a new hearing had been set for Oct. 8. Both he and the Israeli family’s lawyer appealed for privacy. Eitan Biran’s parents and younger sibling were among 14 people killed in May when a cable car slammed into an Italian mountainside.