Famed cathedral names artist to replace Confederate windows

By PETER SMITH

Associated Press

Washington National Cathedral says an artist renowned for his works depicting African American life will design new stained-glass windows with racial justice themes to replace ones with Confederate imagery. Artist Kerry James Marshall Marshall says it’s too soon to say what the new windows will look like. But he notes that the sanctuary’s goal is for them to depict the pain as well as the dignity of “the African-American struggle for justice and equality.” The previous windows honored two Confederate generals, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, and had included a Confederate flag. They were removed in 2017 amid a national reckoning over Confederate imagery and white supremacy.