Boy Scouts’ bankruptcy creates rift with religious partners

By DAVID CRARY

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — As the Boy Scouts of America moves through its complex bankruptcy case, it’s encountering criticism from major religious groups that help it run thousands of scout units. The churches fear an eventual settlement could leave many of them unprotected. The Boy Scouts sought bankruptcy protection in February 2020 to halt individual lawsuits and create a compensation fund for thousands of men who claim they were molested as youngsters by scout leaders. In July, the BSA proposed a deal that would bar further lawsuits against the national organization and its local councils. But the deal did not cover the more than 40,000 organizations, including churches, that have charters to sponsor scout units.