German police arrest suspect after highway bus incident

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a Serbian man has been arrested in southern Germany after an altercation on board a Serbia-bound bus and an ensuing standoff led to the closure of a section of highway in Bavaria. The incident on Tuesday started with a fight involving several passengers that left two people slightly injured. Police added in a statement that the fight escalated into a “threat situation,” and the bus stopped on the A9 highway between Hilpoltstein and Greding, south of Nuremberg. The passengers then left the Serbian bus. Three drivers and a man who apparently had a weapon remained on board.