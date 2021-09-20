Trump CFO’s lawyer says he suspects more indictments on way

AP National News

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for Donald Trump’s indicted corporate finance chief told a judge Monday he has “strong reason to believe” more indictments are coming in an ongoing New York investigation into the former president’s real estate empire. Lawyer Bryan Scarlatos made the remark during Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg’s first court appearance since his July 1 arraignment on tax fraud charges. Scarlatos did not say what led him to believe more people would be charged in the closely watched case. In recent weeks, a pair of Trump Organization executives have testified before a grand jury, which is continuing to meet behind closed doors to hear testimony and review evidence in the case. A message seeking comment was left with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.