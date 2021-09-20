Taliban name deputy ministers, double down on all-male team

AP National News

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have announced a list of deputy ministers, failing to name any women, despite an international outcry when they presented their all-male Cabinet earlier this month. The list was presented by government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid at a news conference in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday. The list of deputy ministers signals that the Taliban have not been swayed by the international criticism and that they’re doubling down on their current hard-line path despite initial promises of inclusiveness and upholding women’s rights.