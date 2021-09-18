Cecile Richards: Court’s Texas move could mean end of Roe

AP National News

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — One of the country’s top abortion-rights activists is warning that the Supreme Court’s recent inaction on Texas’ extremely restrictive new abortion law could signal the end of judicial checks and balances on the issue. Former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards told The Associated Press this week that the court’s decision to let the law take effect may mean assumed court protections on the landmark Roe v. Wade decision are dissolving. Richards released a letter Saturday warning that Texas’ Republican leaders “have outlined a roadmap for other Republican governors to follow suit, with the acquiescence of the Supreme Court.” The Texas law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity — usually around six weeks.