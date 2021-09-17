White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states

AP National News

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

The White House is warning state and local governments about severe cuts to disaster relief, Medicaid, infrastructure grants. school funding and other programs if Congress fails to raise the U.S. debt limit. A fact sheet for state and local officials that was obtained by The Associated Press is an attempt to ratchet up the public pressure on Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. President Joe Biden has insisted so far on bipartisan backing to increase the cap on a debt that was almost entirely accrued before he took office. But McConnell has been unmoved and has said Democrats must act on their own.