US threatens sanctions against officials in Tigray conflict

AP National News

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is threatening to impose sanctions against Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other leaders involved in conflict in the Tigray region. Ten months of fighting have left hundreds of thousands of people there facing famine. A new executive order allows the U.S. Treasury Department to sanction leaders and groups seen as fueling the conflict. Senior U.S. officials who previewed the order say they expected progress toward a cease-fire in the coming weeks. Abiy has refused international efforts so far to resolve the conflict, which has caused the world’s largest hunger crisis in a decade.