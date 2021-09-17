UN using honor system to check vaccinations for big meeting

AP National News

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly is relying on an honor system to ensure that world leaders have been vaccinated before they speak at next week’s big meeting. Presidents, premiers, monarchs and other dignitaries won’t have to show vaccination cards or other proof of inoculation. Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said Thursday that they’ll simply attest to being vaccinated by swiping their ID badges. The U.N. has been wrestling with how to implement a New York City vaccination requirement for convention centers. Russia has criticized the policy, and the first scheduled speaker, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, says he doesn’t plan get vaccinated anytime soon.