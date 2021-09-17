Texan linked to ‘boogaloo’ convicted of attempted murder

AP National News

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas man linked to the “boogaloo” movement who livestreamed threats to kill police has been convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer. The Texarkana Gazette reports that 38-year-old Aaron Caleb Swenson was found guilty Thursday by a jury in Bowie County. Swenson testified that he was trying to be killed by police and never intended to hurt anyone when he streamed on Facebook Live in April 2020 while driving in Texarkana, Texas, that he was searching for a police officer to kill. A sentencing hearing was scheduled Friday with Swenson facing up to life in prison.