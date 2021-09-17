Slovenia starts mandatory vaccination for government workers

AP National News

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia will start mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for all government employees, further tightening anti-virus measures that sparked a major riot in the small Alpine state earlier this week. The measure adopted on Friday compels all government employees to receive one shot by Oct. 1 a second by Nov. 1, unless they get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. PCR tests will no longer be accepted. Earlier this week, the government mandated the display of COVID-19 passes indicating proof or vaccination or a negative PCR result for all workplaces and to enter hospitals, gasoline stations, shopping malls, restaurants and other public places.