NZ abandons cricket tour of Pakistan wary of attack

AP National News

By RIZWAN ALI

AP Sports Writer

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — New Zealand has abandoned its cricket tour of Pakistan because it was wary of the team being attacked outside Rawalpindi Stadium, according to the Pakistan government. New Zealand Cricket declined to reveal the nature of the security alert from its own government that prompted the sudden decision to cancel the tour moments before the scheduled start of the one-day international series in Rawalpindi. According to Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan the cricketers could be attacked outside the stadium. But Khan informed Ardern that they are not aware of any security threat against the visitors.