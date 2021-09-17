Colorado school shooter to be sentenced to life in prison

AP National News

By JAMES ANDERSON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A former high school student convicted of teaming up with a classmate in a plot to kill teens in a suburban Denver high school in 2019 is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without parole. Devon Erickson was convicted in June of all 46 charges against him, including murder for the death of a student who tried to stop the attack. Prosecutors said Erickson, now 20, partnered with Alec McKinney in the shooting that killed Kendrick Castillo, 18, and wounded eight others at STEM School Highlands Ranch. Since he was 18 and an adult at the time of the shooting, Erickson faces a mandatory sentence. McKinney, who was 16, pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after about two decades behind bars.