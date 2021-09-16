VIRUS DIARY: Thanks to COVID, an ‘anti-first day’ of school

AP National News

By NOREEN GILLESPIE

Associated Press

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — What happens when the first day of school isn’t the first day of school? Then it becomes the “anti-first day of school.” That’s what one Associated Press editor decided after her three kids were exposed to COVID and had to quarantine as their friends were going back to the classroom. Her solution: Help her kids channel their feelings into learning to sit with their anger, all the while hoping that things are resolved soon.