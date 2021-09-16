Marks & Spencer blames Brexit for store closures in France

AP National News

LONDON (AP) — British retailer Marks & Spencer is to close 11 of its stores in France, mainly in Paris, as a result of fresh and chilled food supply issues related to Britain’s departure from the European Union. The group blamed Brexit disruption to exports to Europe for its decision to shut all franchised shops with partner SFH in France. Britain formally left the EU in January 2020, but remained within its economic orbit until the start of this year, when a new, much looser free trade agreement took hold. Under the new trading arrangements, there are an array of regulatory requirements, particularly with regard to food standards, that make exporting certain products more difficult, if not impossible.