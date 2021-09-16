Louis Menand among nonfiction National Book Award nominees

AP National News

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Louis Menand’s Cold War cultural history “The Free World” and Hanif Abdurraqib’s meditation on Black artistry “A Little Devil in America” are among the works on the nonfiction longlist for the National Book Awards. On Thursday, the National Book Foundation also announced the poetry longlist, with nominees including Douglas Kearney’s “Sho,” Hoa Nguyen’s “A Thousand Times You Lose Your Treasure” and Desiree C. Bailey’s “What Noise Against the Cane.” The foundation has already released longlists of 10 for young people’s literature and translation and on Friday will publish the fiction longlist. Winners will be announced Nov. 17.