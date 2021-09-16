House Republican who voted to impeach Trump won’t run again

AP National News

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The first of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, has announced he will not seek reelection next year. U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio would have faced Max Miller in next year’s primary. Trump has endorsed Miller, a former White House and campaign aide. In a statement, the 36-year-old Gonzalez cited his two young children for his decision, while also noting “the chaotic political environment that currently infects our country.” The Ohio Republican Party censured Gonzalez in May for his impeachment vote.