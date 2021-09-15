World leaders face new rule at UN meeting: vaccination

AP National News

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — World leaders will have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to speak at the U.N. General Assembly’s big meeting next week. The assembly president and New York City officials said so this week. But the new requirement is prompting swift objections from at least one nation: Russia. The diplomatic world’s premier event is being held in person for the first time during the pandemic, and 104 heads of state or government and 23 cabinet ministers plan to deliver their countries’ signature speeches in person. It’s not immediately clear how the vaccination requirement will be enforced.