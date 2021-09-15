Report: Most nations fall far short in plans to curb warming

AP National News

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

A new scientific report that looks at what each nation is doing to fight climate change finds nearly every country falls short. Wednesday’s report by Climate Action Tracker says only one nation, tiny The Gambia in Africa, has plans in line that would limit warming to the goal set by the 2015 Paris agreement. The United Kingdom is the only developed nation that comes even close. Plans by the United States and the European Union are considered insufficient. China and India get even worse grades. Iran, Russian, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Thailand receive the worst scores.