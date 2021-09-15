Poll shows Swiss voters on track to back same-sex marriage

AP National News

GENEVA (AP) — A new poll suggests Swiss voters are on track to vote yes in a “marriage for all” referendum, which supporters see as a key step for equal rights, but opponents fear could erode traditional family values. The latest poll for public broadcaster SSR before the Sept. 26 referendum released Wednesday found that 63% of respondents support the measure, with 35% opposed and 2% undecided. That’s a six percentage point drop in the level of support from a previous poll on the matter published in late August, but suggests the margin remains wide.