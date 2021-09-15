First, she was a survivor: #MeToo’s Burke tells her story

AP National News

By JOCELYN NOVECK

AP National Writer

Tarana Burke’s name became synonymous with the #MeToo movement four years ago, when allegations against Harvey Weinstein launched the social reckoning against sexual misconduct. But she had come up with that phrase many years earlier in her work with survivors of sexual violence. Now, as #MeToo approaches its fourth anniversary, the 48-year-old Burke has come out with a highly personal, often raw memoir of her childhood in the Bronx, her journey into activism, and the beginnings of #MeToo. She also provides a vivid account of how she herself was raped when she was only seven years old — an event that shaped her future in profound ways.