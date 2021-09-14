Woman tied to dog dragged to death by San Francisco train

AP National News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Transit officials say a woman who had a dog tethered to her waist with a leash was dragged to death by a train in San Francisco. The woman had boarded a Bay Area Rapid Transit train at Powell Station with her dog and as the doors were about to close she stepped out but the dog stayed on the train. BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost says that as the train took off, the woman was dragged, pulled onto the tracks and killed Monday. The dog was not injured. Trost says the woman appeared to be waving at someone moments before the train started moving. A witness tells KGO-TV a man who was hysterical on the platform told him the woman killed was his girlfriend.