Vermont sues 4 oil companies, alleges false info on climate

AP National News

By WILSON RING

Associated Press

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont has become the latest state to sue some of the country’s top fossil fuel companies by alleging they misled the public about the impact their products have on climate change. Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said Tuesday his office had filed a consumer protection lawsuit against ExxonMobil Corporation, Shell Oil Company, Sunoco LP, CITGO Petroleum Corporation and other corporations. The state wants the companies to tell consumers that the use of fossil fuel products harms the climate in much the same way there are warnings on tobacco products about their dangers or how food products will include nutritional and calorie information. ExxonMobil called the suit “baseless and without merit.” Citgo declined to comment.