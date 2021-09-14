Inside Met Gala, where there’s always someone more famous

AP National News

There were enough tennis stars inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art at Monday’s Met Gala, it seemed, to play a tournament. But then, the museum was filled with screen and TV stars, too, and musicians, and luminaries of business and politics. In fact, an evening that had been casually billed as a “mini” gala — with the full-size gala to return in May — hardly felt “mini” at all. The cocktail reception seemed as packed as always, the mingling just as energetic. Still, there were reminders that this was no ordinary gala. The most obvious were masks, though few wore them during cocktails. Guests were also required not only to provide proof of vaccination, but also to take a rapid PCR test, administered by the museum either the day before or the day of the gala.