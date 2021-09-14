Democrats revise elections bill but face Senate headwinds

AP National News

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are paring back their signature elections bill in hopes of kickstarting their stalled push to pass it. They unveiled a new bill Tuesday aimed at counteracting state laws that could make it more difficult to cast a ballot. But the new compromise legislation is likely doomed to fail in the 50-50 Senate, where it will face lockstep Republican opposition. The legislation would establish national voting standards, limit the influence of anonymous political donors and restrict partisanship in the drawing of congressional districts. A White House spokeswoman says the administration is “encouraged by the momentum.”