COVID-19 cases climbing, wiping out months of progress

COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed to levels not seen seen since last winter, wiping out months of progress and potentially bolstering President Joe Biden’s argument for sweeping new vaccination requirements. The U.S. is averaging over 1,800 COVID-19 deaths and 170,000 new cases per day. That is still well below the peak of about 3,400 deaths and a quarter-million cases per day in January. But it’s frustrating for health care leaders to see it happen nine months into the nation’s vaccination drive.