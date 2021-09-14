Asian stocks track Wall St decline as growth concerns weigh

AP National News

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street lower after U.S. inflation was lower than expected amid unease about the impact of the spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant. Hong Kong-traded shares in casino operators based in Macau plunged on reports of a possible crackdown on the industry. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated, giving up the previous day’s gains. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell despite data showing consumer prices rose at their slowest rate in seven months in August. Investor optimism about the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and central bank support for global economies is competing with anxiety about the impact of the delta variant and anti-disease measures on consumers and businesses.