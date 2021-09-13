Liz Weston: How to negotiate your way to a richer life

AP National News

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

Understanding how to negotiate can lead to all sorts of good things: a higher salary, better deals on major purchases and even more harmony with your partner over money choices. Expert negotiator Kwame Christian shares best practices and pitfalls to avoid, like being confrontational or reacting out of emotion. He also has advice about tailoring your approach to the situation. Asking for a raise, haggling over a car and reaching agreement with a life partner have different nuances to consider. The best negotiations let both sides walk away feeling satisfied.