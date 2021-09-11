Police: Officer killed man who pointed replica guns at him

AP National News

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C., fatally shot a man who had pointed guns at him that each turned out to be a “realistic replica.” The Prince George’s County Police Department say the shooting happened Friday afternoon at an apartment complex where the officer lived. A preliminary investigation by the department said it began when the uniformed officer tried to get Cedric Williams to leave the property from which he was earlier banned. Police say it ended when Williams retrieved what looked like an “AR-15 style rifle” and pointed it at the officer, who then fired at Williams.