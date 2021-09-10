Zimbabwe magistrate rules Mugabe should be reburied

AP National News

By FARAI MUTSAKA

Associated Press

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A Zimbabwean court has upheld a traditional court’s ruling that the body of former President Robert Mugabe should be exhumed and reburied at a national shrine in the capital. Mugabe family lawyer Fungai Chimwamurombe said that the Chinhoyi Magistrates Court rejected an appeal by Mugabe’s children that the traditional court’s ruling should be ignored. The three children had challenged the exhumation ruling made by the traditional chief of the Zvimba area, Mugabe’s rural home. Chief Stanley Wurayayi Mhondoro ruled in May that Mugabe’s widow, Grace, had violated traditional customs by organizing Mugabe’s burial in the family home compound. He also fined Grace five cows and a goat for not carrying out the burial properly.