The Latest: S. Korea backs U.S. in terrorism fight

AP National News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has expressed his “deepest sympathies” to U.S. President Joe Biden and the American people marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and says South Korea as a key ally will continue to support U.S. efforts to fight terrorism. Moon in a message posted on Twitter and Facebook Saturday said the “shock of that day still remains as deep wounds in the hearts of so many” and that “no violence can win against peace and inclusiveness.” He said South Korea as “American’s strong ally will continue to actively join your and the international community’s efforts to combat terrorism.”