9/11 fallout includes decades of worry about toxic WTC dust

AP National News

By DAVID B. CARUSO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Two decades after the collapse of the World Trade Center, people are still coming forward to report illnesses that might be related to toxic dust that billowed over the city after the terror attack. To date, the U.S. has spent $11.7 billion on care and compensation for those exposed to the dust. More than 40,000 people have gotten payments from the government fund for people with illnesses potentially linked to the attacks. More than 111,000 people have enrolled in a federal program that gives free medical care to people with health problems potentially caused or exacerbated by the dust.