Published 4:21 am

Scores of Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Kabul

By KATHY GANNON
Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Dozens of foreigners, including Americans, have left Kabul on an international commercial flight, marking the first large-scale evacuation since U.S and NATO forces left Afghanistan late last month. Their departure on Thursday represented a breakthrough in the bumpy coordination between the U.S. and Afghanistan’s new Taliban leaders. The Taliban have said they would let foreigners and Afghans with valid travel documents leave, but a dayslong standoff over charter planes at another airport had cast some doubt on Taliban assurances. The Qatar Airways flight is heading to Doha. A senior U.S. official said that Americans, green card holders and other nationalities including Germans, Hungarians and Canadians are on the flight.

The Associated Press

