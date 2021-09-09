Strong typhoon skirting Philippines, heads toward Taiwan

AP National News

By DAVID RISING

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — A strong typhoon has skirted past most of the Philippines but appears to be gaining strength and heading directly for Taiwan on the weekend. Typhoon Chanthu, known as “Kiko” in the Philippines, with sustained winds of 195 km/h (121 mph) and gusts up to 240 km/h (149 mph), still had the potential on its current course to hit the extreme northeastern portion of Cagayan province before moving onward toward Taiwan, the country’s meteorological agency said Friday. As Kiko moves west-northwest past the Philippines, current forecasts are that it will most likely hit the east coast of Taiwan on Sunday morning.