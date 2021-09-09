Aid groups decry migrant camp conditions a year after fire

AP National News

By ELENA BECATOROS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A year ago on Thursday, Greece’s notoriously squalid refugee camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos burnt down, leaving nearly 12,000 people in need of emergency housing as winter approached. European leaders then vowed such squalid facilities would be a thing of the past. But aid agencies say that a year later the conditions for asylum seekers on Greek islands have barely improved, and are slamming the construction of new camps they are likening to prisons. Greece has hardened its stance on migration, increasing patrols along land and sea borders and toughening legislation on asylum and the action of aid groups.