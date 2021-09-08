$3M deal reached in rough arrest of woman with dementia

AP National News

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado city has apologized and agreed to pay $3 million to a 73-year-old woman with dementia who was roughly arrested by police last year. An officer arrested Karen Garner in Loveland after she left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items. Police body camera video shows that the officer grabbed her arm and pushed her to the ground during the arrest, which left her with a dislocated shoulder. Garner’s lawyer says her family will use the money to pay for the around-the-clock care she needs after her condition worsened after the arrest. She said full justice demanded a change in leadership.